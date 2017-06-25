logo



Donegal IFA content that over 400 sarcocytosis infected lambs did not enter food chain

25 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Over 400 lamb carcasses have been destroyed following an outbreak of sarcocytosis.

According to The Irish Times, lambs at meat plants across the country have been destroyed after being found to contain the disease which can be transmitted to humans.

Michael Chance, Chairman of the Donegal Executive of the IFA has confirmed that the outbreak originated in Donegal and that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are continuing their investigations.

Humans can contract the disease through the process of eating under-cooked meat infected with the parasite that causes the disease.

The Donegal IFA Chair says he is pleased that checks and infection procedures discovered the the disease, preventing the animals from entering the food chain:

More News

Donegal IFA content that over 400 sarcocytosis infected lambs did not enter food chain

0
Over 400 lamb carcasses have been destroyed following an outbreak of sarcocytosis. According to The Irish Times, lambs at meat plants across the country have been destroyed after b[...]
25 Jun 2017

Donegal Deputy calls for an increase in the allocation of new Gardai to Donegal

0
With just 17 new Gardai allocated to Donegal in the past three years there are calls for the county to be prioritised when 600 trainees graduate this year. Donegal Deputy Charlie M[...]
25 Jun 2017

Leaders of Ireland’s main churches urge Northern parties to reach agreement before Friday’s deadline

0
The leaders of Ireland’s main churches have written a joint letter to the northern parties, urging them to reach agreement on the restoration of power sharing. The religious [...]
25 Jun 2017

PSNI appeal for information following attack on teenager

0
Detectives in Derry are investigating an assault on a teenager in the early hours of this morning in the Creggan area of the city. At approximately 4am the 19 year-old man was walk[...]
25 Jun 2017

Allegations of social welfare fraud on the rise

0
Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud have risen to an average of 500 per week, according to the Social Protection Minister. Regina Doherty says around 5000 complaints have[...]
24 Jun 2017

Man jailed after conning his fiancée and her family out of thousands

0
A 50 year-old man has been jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £5000 in compensation after defrauding his fiancée and her family out of thousands of pounds. Matt Jaeger of Alba[...]
24 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit