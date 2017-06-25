Donegal Deputy calls for an increase in the allocation of new Gardai to Donegal

With just 17 new Gardai allocated to Donegal in the past three years there are calls for the county to be prioritised when 600 trainees graduate this year.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has described this figure of 17 as abysmal.

He is now calling on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to ensure Donegal receives an increased allocation of new Gardai.

He says this comes at a time when resources across the county are decreasing, giving way to an increase in crime.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says the meagre allocation of 17 recruits to the county within the last 3 years coincides with closure of local Garda stations, cuts to personnel and a reduction of services across the county.

With 11 break-ins recorded in the first 11 days of this month, Deputy McConalogue says harsh cuts to Garda resources are to blame for the increase in crime.

Since 2010 Donegal’s Garda numbers have decreased by almost 100, Deputy McConalogue says there is no doubt we have suffered as a result of the Government’s refusal to allocate significant resources to the county.