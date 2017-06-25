logo



Donegal All-County League Results 25 June 2017

25 Jun 2017
Donegal All County League Results – Sunday 25th June

 

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Kilcar 2-16 V 3-08 Bundoran

Four Masters 0-08 V 2-09 Glenswilly

Naomh Conáil 2-16 V 1-09 St Michael’s

St Eunan’s 1-14 V 0-13 Milford – Played Saturday

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Glenfin 1-06 V 2-08 Naomh Columba

Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-12 V 0-14 Cloughaneely

Termon 2-14 V 3-09 Ardara

Buncrana 2-08 V 1-10 Aodh Ruadh

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Moville 1-09 V 1-13 St Naul’s

Burt V Fanad Gaels 18:30

Naomh Bríd 2-09 V 1-06 Letterkenny Gaels  – Played Saturday

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-10 V 1-13 Naomh Ultan – Played Saturday

AllSportStore.com Division 4 – Saturday

Naomh Colmcille 0-15 V 2-10 Na Rossa

Robert Emmets 3-12 V 1-14 Urris

Carndonagh 1-15 V 1-07 Naomh Pádraig Lifford

Convoy 1-0 V 0-0 Naomh Pádraig Muff

AllSportStore.com Division 5 – Saturday

Glenswilly 1-11 V 2-07 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Pettigo 2-13 V 0-09 Glenfin

Naomh Columba 1-12 V 2-06 St Eunan’s

Naomh Conáil V Ardara – Ardara Conceded the game

