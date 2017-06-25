Donegal All-County League Results 25 June 2017

Donegal All County League Results – Sunday 25th June
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Kilcar 2-16 V 3-08 Bundoran
Four Masters 0-08 V 2-09 Glenswilly
Naomh Conáil 2-16 V 1-09 St Michael’s
St Eunan’s 1-14 V 0-13 Milford – Played Saturday
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Glenfin 1-06 V 2-08 Naomh Columba
Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-12 V 0-14 Cloughaneely
Termon 2-14 V 3-09 Ardara
Buncrana 2-08 V 1-10 Aodh Ruadh
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Moville 1-09 V 1-13 St Naul’s
Burt V Fanad Gaels 18:30
Naomh Bríd 2-09 V 1-06 Letterkenny Gaels – Played Saturday
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-10 V 1-13 Naomh Ultan – Played Saturday
AllSportStore.com Division 4 – Saturday
Naomh Colmcille 0-15 V 2-10 Na Rossa
Robert Emmets 3-12 V 1-14 Urris
Carndonagh 1-15 V 1-07 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Convoy 1-0 V 0-0 Naomh Pádraig Muff
AllSportStore.com Division 5 – Saturday
Glenswilly 1-11 V 2-07 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Pettigo 2-13 V 0-09 Glenfin
Naomh Columba 1-12 V 2-06 St Eunan’s
Naomh Conáil V Ardara – Ardara Conceded the game