Cricket Review – Donemana keep the pressure on top side Coleraine

Coleraine top the North West Cricket Union Premiership following the latest round of games on Saturday the 24th of June.

Below are the both the league table and the weekend’s results.

P W T NR L BP Pts NRR Coleraine 5 5 0 0 0 20 120 Donemana 5 5 0 0 0 15 115 Brigade 5 3 0 0 2 15 75 Eglinton 5 2 0 0 3 13 53 Ardmore 5 2 0 0 3 11 51 Bready 5 2 0 0 3 7 47 Fox Lodge 5 1 0 0 4 13 33 Drummond 5 0 0 0 5 6 6

Ardmore (21) beat Eglinton (4) by 29 runs.

Bleachgreen , 24 June. Ardmore 262-6 (50.0 overs, R Alam 150*, K Martin 25)

Eglinton 233 (48.3 overs, S Thompson 108, J Millar 44, R Allen 26, G Neely 5-36, R Alam 4-62)

Fox Lodge (2) lost to Coleraine (23) by 6 wickets.

Ballymagorry, 24 June. Fox Lodge 228-5 (50.0 overs, B Allen 102, D Mehaffey 76*, G Hume 2-32)

Coleraine 232-4 (48.4 overs, G Hume 99*, G Cooke 80*, G Heywood 2-53)

Bready (2) lost to Brigade (23) by 6 wickets.

Magheramason, 24 June. Bready 246-7 (50.0 overs, A Austin 90, J Magee 40*, R Dougherty 40, J Robinson 2-38, R Macbeth 2-62)

Brigade 247-4 (46.5 overs, D Barr 74, G McKeegan 69, A Britton 37*, R Kelly 2-32)

Drummond (3) lost to Donemana (22) by 4 wickets.

Drummond, 24 June. Drummond 192 (50.0 overs, C Moore 71, A McDaid 57, W McClintock 4-37, Jun McBrine 2-22)

Donemana 195-6 (45.3 overs, A Riddles 54, RL Dougherty 40, K Dougherty 30*, R McDaid 2-31, S Dunn 2-35)

