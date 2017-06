Finn Harps were beaten away in Oriel Park by league champions Dundalk 4-0.

All four goals were scored in the second half, with the first coming from Robbie Benson. David McMillan and Patrick McEleney scored for Dundalk, before Jamie McGrath scored the fourth and final goal of the game.

Harps had a penalty claim quashed, but Horgan concedes that Dundalk deserved the win based on their performance.

Ollie Horgan joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…