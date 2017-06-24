Listen back to the latest Weekend Edition including The Coronas live!

Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features.

If you want to comment or suggest an item you can email greghughes@highlandradio.com or connect on Facebook HERE or on Twitter @greghughes2 – Now.. on this weeks show…

Ahead of their headlining gig at the Sea Sessions festival, Danny and Dave from the hugely popular ‘The Coronas’ dropped into the show for a chat and to perform to tracks for us live.

Part One

Part Two

There was more musical talent on the show in the form of 15 year old Newtowncunningham teenager Cristian McDaid.

He is already making waves on the music scene between creating his own music and remixing other people’s tracks.

He had a chat with Greg fresh of the back of finishing his Junior Cert!

Dr. Sheila Gilheany, Policy Adviser, Institute of Physics in Ireland, c/o School of Physics, University College Dublin was on the show discussing a breakthrough in China which could change the Internet forever

She explained the phenomenon where two or more light photons can interact with each other while not physically in contact thus allowing information to be held and transmitted:

Shannon O’Neill is an Irish-American young woman whose career – and life – changed course when she began to learn Irish for the first time.

In early 2016, a severe case of viral meningitis destroyed her short- and long-term memory capacity.

She began learning the Irish language as a way to rebuild her memory using the Dualingo app.

She told Greg her remarkable story:

Did you know you can learn yoga at home through your local library?

If you are a library member there are hundreds of courses available for you to do at home from accountancy to IT.

Librarian Rory Gallagher was on the show to tell us more:

‘Sandra’s Run’ is an annual charity motor bike ride in south west Donegal held on the first Saturday in July each year.



This year it will be on SATURDAY 1st JULY.

The organisers, Jim and Rosaleen Boyle of Killybegs, County Donegal, the parents of Sandra after whom the event is named, started ‘Sandra’s Motorcycle Run’ in honour of their daughter Sandra who sadly passed away on the 21st of May 1991 after a battle with leukaemia. It was the eve of her 18th birthday.



Jim and Rosaleen, bikers themselves, gather other bikers from all over the world to raise money for various hospitals and charities.

Rosaleen joined Greg to tell us more: