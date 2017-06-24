Derry City lose out to Cork City – Reaction from the Cork camp

Cork City came from behind to defeat Derry City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday evening.

Barry McNamee gave the Candystripes the lead on 17 minutes, but Cork were a goal ahead before the end of the first half through Karl Sheppard and Gearoid Morrissey.

Cork City manager John Caulfield was very happy with his side’s win, and says they are focusing on the League title…

Former Derry City player Stephen Dooley said it was nice to be back in the North-West playing football again…