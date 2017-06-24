logo



Derry City lose out to Cork City – Reaction from the Cork camp

24 Jun 2017
by admin

Cork City came from behind to defeat Derry City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday evening.

Barry McNamee gave the Candystripes the lead on 17 minutes, but Cork were a goal ahead before the end of the first half through Karl Sheppard and Gearoid Morrissey.

Cork City manager John Caulfield was very happy with his side’s win, and says they are focusing on the League title…

Former Derry City player Stephen Dooley said it was nice to be back in the North-West playing football again…

More Sport

Ollie Horgan on Harps’ 4-0 loss to Dundalk

0
Finn Harps were beaten away in Oriel Park by league champions Dundalk 4-0. All four goals were scored in the second half, with the first coming from Robbie Benson. David McMillan a[...]
24 Jun 2017

GAA Preview – Dom Corrigan on Armagh v Fermanagh

0
Armagh and Fermanagh are looking to bounce back from defeats to Down and Monaghan respectively. They will look to do this in tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland Qualifier clash in[...]
24 Jun 2017

GAA Preview – ‘Nudie’ Hughes looks ahead to Monaghan v Down

0
Monaghan and Down face each other in the Semi-Finals of the Ulster SFC in the Athletic Grounds, in Armagh this evening. Down will be looking to avenge a Championship defeat in last[...]
24 Jun 2017

Donegal Atlantic Ultra Cycle Race – Sean McFadden

0
Ronan McLaughlin was the winner of the 2017 Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle in a time of 19 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds. Ultra Cycle organiser Sean McFadden told of how there[...]
24 Jun 2017

Derry City lose out to Cork – Kenny Shiels’ reaction

0
Derry City lost out by 2 goals to 1 against Cork City in Maginn Park on Friday evening. It was a Gearoid Morrissey goal before half time that seperated the sides at the end, after [...]
24 Jun 2017

Athletics: European Team Championships

0
Ireland lie 7th out of 12 in the overall standings in the European Team Championships in Finland. Donegal man Dempsey McGuigan was in action today in the Hammer, finishing 6th out [...]
24 Jun 2017

