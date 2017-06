Ireland lie 7th out of 12 in the overall standings in the European Team Championships in Finland.

Donegal man Dempsey McGuigan was in action today in the Hammer, finishing 6th out of 12.

Mark English in the 800m, Ann Marie McGlynn in the 5000m and Sommer Leckey in the High Jump are all in action on Day 3, Sunday.

Patsy McGonagle gave Chris Ashmore the latest news from Finland…