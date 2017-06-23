Planning permissions for new homes in Donegal doubled between January and March

The number of planning permissions granted for new dwellings in Donegal in the first quarter of the year was double the figure for the first three months of 2016.

CSO figures released this morning show 88 new dwellings given permission between January and March this year, compared to 44 in the same period last year.

There were 64 other buildings including commercial and retail premises given the green light in the first three months of this year compared to 58 in the same period last year.

The number of permissions for extensions has fallen, with 74 permissions for extensions between January and March 2016, compared to 51 this year.

2017 Figures –

2016 Figures –