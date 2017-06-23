Mc Monagle to question HSE on Fire Safety works

The Cathaiorleach of Donegal County Council says there are questions to be asked about the HSE’s confirmation that further fire proofing works are needed at the new Emergency Department and Medical Bloc at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s been confirmed that a phased series of closures and restrictions will be needed to allow the works take place.

The has a modern fire alarm detection system and significant fire protection measures, but more needs to be done. The need for the works was flagged before the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London earlier this month.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, a member of the HSE West Regional Health Forum says he’ll be asking questions at a forum meeting next week, having already raised the issue in May…………….