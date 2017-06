Finn Harps Football Club have been informed by the FAI that under Clause 19.7 of the League’s Participation Agreement that their Premier Division game against Derry City scheduled for Friday 30th June at Finn Park has been postponed to a later date.

This is due to Derry’s involvement in the Europa League qualifier next Thursday the 29th June.

Finn Harps will issue a further statement on this matter in due course.

No date for the refixed game has been confirmed.