Dundalk hit Harps for four

Champions Dundalk were in ruthless form this evening when they thumped Finn Harps 4 goals to nil at Oriel Park.

The first goal came on 51mins when Dane Masseys shot was parried by Harps keeper Ciaran Gallagher and Robbie Benson turned in the rebound to give Dundalk the lead.

David McMillan made it 2-0 on 55 minutes after a slip by defender Ethan Boyle while seven minutes later it was 3-0 through a classy finish from Patrick McEleney.

Dundalk put the icing on the cake when Jamie McGrath hit the fourth.

The Champions were full value for the win and could of scored many more, Harps best chance fell to Barry Molloy on 75 minutes.

Harps stay eighth in table one point above the relegation zone.