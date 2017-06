It’s been confirmed that a suspect device found at Cornshell Fields in Derry last night was a viable explosive device

Local councillor Sandra Duffy says the actions of those involved in leaving this device are to be “condemned outright”.

She says Cornshell Fields is an area with a very high young population, with a lot of children out playing in the street. It doesn’t bear thinking about if a child had lifted this device and it had exploded…….