Almost two million euro has been announced in funding for Ireland’s regional airports.

Minister Shane Ross says the 1.94 million will go towards safety and security projects at Ireland West Airport Knock, Waterford and Kerry.

Donegal Airport receives €22,500, substantially lower than others.

However, with further grants to be announced later this year, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says there will be a more substantial funding package for Donegal Airport later in the year………

