Details announced of funding under FLAG in Donegal

The North FLAG, Fisheries Local Action Group, Strategy Fund is being formally launched at the Maritime Museum in Greencastle today.

The fund will deliver €468,000 in investment across 31 distinctive marine projects for the region.

The launch, which cooincides with the two day Laurentic Festival was told that the initiative is designed to support and strengthen communities where fishing and aquaculture contribute to the local economy, particularly in areaas where quotas and other restrictions have had an impact.

The North FLAG region is unique, in that it covers only Donegal, the only region to be specific to one county.

The North FLAG Chairperson is Jerry Gallagher………….

Details of projects being funded –