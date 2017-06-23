Cork come from behind to beat Derry 2-1

Cork City continued their unbeaten run at Maginn Park on Friday night when they came from a goal down to beat Derry City by two goals to one.

In the 12th minute, Ronan Curtis hit the post with a shot from the left side of the box with the keeper Mark McNulty beaten. The ball bounced along the goal line and was cleared away.

Former Derry player Stephen Dooley was denied a goal by a great save by the Derry keeper in the 15th minute. A point blank save thwarted Dooley’s effort.

Derry took the lead in the 17th minute through Barry McNamee.

He ran in on goal from the right side and hit a strong shot by the keeper.

Derry were impressive in the opening half hour. They did however let their concentration slip on 30 minutes to let Karl Shepherd score from the edge of the box.

The Cork lead doubled in the 36th minute. Gearoid Morrissey hit a sweet 25 yard shot beyond the Derry keeper.

Derry battled hard for the equaliser and were camped on the Cork 18 yard line but failed to beat the keeper.

Cork were reduced to ten men in the 66th minute when Jimmy Keohane was red carded for a second bookable offence four minutes after his first card.

Mark Timlin missed a gilt edged chance to level four minutes from time, hitting a weak shot at the keeper from 15 yards out.