logo



Three people appear in court over money laundering & drug charges following cross border raids

22 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

Three people have appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court facing money laundering and drug charges following a major cross border police investigation into ‘an organised crime gang’ that saw raids across the North and in Donegal.

Husband and wife Patrick O’Connor (47) and Misha O’Connor (35) of Stoneypath in Derry faced a total of 26 charges between them.

Patrick O’Connor who faced a total of 17 charges was charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis valued at £120,000 and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also faced a series of charges relating to possessing, concealing, converting and acquiring criminal property valued at more than £1,000,000.

The property was said to include cash both sterling and Euros, property and jewellery including Rolex watches and other items.

All of the offences were alleged to have occurred between August last year and June 20.

Patrick O’Connor was connected to the charges and a police officer said that he was ‘the principal member of an organised crime gang’ there was no application for bail.

His wife Misha O’Connor faced a total of nine charges relating to money laundering and possessing criminal property namely watches and jewellery valued at £456,000.

The police officer opposed bail for her stating that she could interfere in the further recovery of other ‘high value items of jewellery’.

But the officer said in response to a question from Mr. Ciaran Shiels defence solicitor that if Patrick O’Connor was in custody it would reduce the risk of Misha O’Connor re-offending.

She was released on bail but has to report to police three times a week, surrender her passport and have no contact with three named individuals.

Both will appear again on July 20.

The court was also told that the High Court had frozen all the couple’s assets.

Mark Anthony Kelly (41) with an address in Derry then appeared facing a total of ten charges.

He was charged with conspiring to supply class B drugs, and several charges relating to criminal property including cash of £31,000.

The charges against him relate to the period from September 23 last year to May 25 this year.

A police officer connected him to the charges and there was no application for bail.

Defence solicitor Mr. Michael Magee said his client would be denying the charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on July 20.

More News

Irish Government call for special status for Northern Ireland after Brexit

0
The Irish government says it’s calling for special status for the North after Brexit – the first time it’s done so. Up to now the government was reluctant to seek[...]
22 Jun 2017

Three people appear in court over money laundering & drug charges following cross border raids

0
  Three people have appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court facing money laundering and drug charges following a major cross border police investigation into ‘an orga[...]
22 Jun 2017

Doherty accuses Taoiseach of diluting Brexit commitments

0
Leo Varadkar’s been accused of scrapping a pledge to maintain an open border with the North after Brexit. The claim comes as the Taoiseach arrives for his first summit of EU [...]
22 Jun 2017

Campaign to have access restored to Pollet Arch in Fanad

0
    Over 260 people have signed a petition calling for access to the Pollet Great Arch in Fanad to be reopened. This week, an access turnstile to the path leading to the [...]
22 Jun 2017

21 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
The numbers awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital have almost doubled today, with 21 patients awaiting in-patient beds, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.[...]
22 Jun 2017

EPA launches beaches.ie website

0
The Environmental Protection Agency has launched a new website and app for people seeking information about the safety and cleanliness of beaches. The new service provides informat[...]
22 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit