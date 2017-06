The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team has rescued a number of walkers who becamse stuck on steep terrain on Muckish Mountain last evening.

After receiving the call, the rescue team dispatched rescue dogs who located the walkers. They were then safely lowered from the crag.

DMRT says low cloud and bad ground made for a challenging extraction, but all team members and walkers came safely off the hill and the team was stood down.

Pic – DMRT Facebook Page