“Never a good time to play Dundalk” Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps face a mammoth task tomorrow night when Ollie Horgan’s face the mighty Dundalk at Oriel Park (kick-off 8.00). Since returning to the Premier Division last season Harps have lost all four games against Stephen Kenny’s side, conceding 14 goals and failing to score themselves in any of those meetings.

Horgan feels that last Friday night’s hammering of their neighbours Drogheda Utd demonstrates that Dundalk have found their top form again. “They have hit top form again after that big win over Drogheda. There is never a good time to play Dundalk and that’s especially true now.

We haven’t scored against them since coming back into the Premier Division and they gave us a real hiding in Ballybofey last season. We will be under savage pressure against the quality that they have” Horgan said.

So that is the enormous scale of the challenge facing the visitors, who on the plus side will be boosted by the return of Ethan Boyle, Damian McNulty, Caolan McAleer and Danny Morrissey from suspension. However, Ciaran O’Connor isn’t available as he is on loan from Dundalk.

Horgan does have injury concerns including Paddy McCourt who hobbled off in the latter stages of the Hoops game. Also doubtful are central defender Packie Mailey and veteran midfielder Barry Molloy.

Harps will be long odds to get even a point against Dundalk who hammered fellow strugglers Drogheda Utd 6-0 last Friday night. After a decent run before the mid-season break, Horgan’s men suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey last Friday night. Dundalk, second in the table, is 16 points ahead of Harps.