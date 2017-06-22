MICA Action Group hosting major meeting next week

Homeowners in Donegal who have been affected by Mica are being urged to attend a specially organised event next week.

The “Defective Blocks Report Information Evening” has been arranged by the Mica Action Group with a view to tease out the latest expert panel report and discuss any queries or concerns people may have.

The meeting is taking place in An Grianan Hotel in Burt on Wednesday June 28th at 7.30pm.

Eileen Doherty from the Mica Action Group says a big turnout is vital as the meeting will also discuss an action plan for the future………..