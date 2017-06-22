Man charged with drugs and money laundering in Derry

A 47 year old man is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today, charged with a number of drugs and money laundering offences’ and the willful abandonment of 2 children.

Police in the city have confirmed he was charged by detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch conducting an investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

The charges relate to a major search and arrest operation carried out across Northern Ireland over recent days. It’s reported two homes in Donegal were also raided.