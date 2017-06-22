GAA Programme – 21/06/17

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme we hear what Donegal manager Rory Gallagher and Tyrone boss Mickey Harte thought of their respective teams and their performances in last Sunday’s Ulster SFC.

Manus Boyle and John Lynch joins Tom Comack to reflect on Tyrone’s somewhat surprise 1-21 to 1-12 point victory over Donegal.

The two former stars will also look ahead to Tyrone’s prospects in the Ulster final against either Monaghan or Down.

Also former Derry All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns tells Tom that nobody is getting too carried away in Derry after last weekend’s first round All-Ireland Qualifier win over in Waterford, in Waterford.