EPA launches beaches.ie website

The Environmental Protection Agency has launched a new website and app for people seeking information about the safety and cleanliness of beaches.

The new service provides information about the quality of the water and any restrictions at 190 seasides and lakes around the country.

Beaches.ie also shows when the tide is in, and provides information on issues such as car parks and wheelchair accessibility.

Andy Fanning is Programme Manager with the EPA. He told Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show that this service is designed with mobile phones in mind…………….