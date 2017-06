Leo Varadkar’s been accused of scrapping a pledge to maintain an open border with the North after Brexit.

The claim comes as the Taoiseach arrives for his first summit of EU leaders where Britain’s departure will be the main talking point.

Mr Varadkar claimed during the Fine Gael leadership contest that he would strive to avoid a border by keeping the North inside the EU customs union.

But Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says Mr Varadkar is rowing back on those pledges………