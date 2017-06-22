Campaign to have access restored to Pollet Arch in Fanad

Over 260 people have signed a petition calling for access to the Pollet Great Arch in Fanad to be reopened. This week, an access turnstile to the path leading to the arch was blocked off, and no trespassing signs were erected.

An online petition has now been launched to restore access, and Donegal County Council is being asked to become involved.

Torconaill Tribune Editor John Mc Ateer says this is a very worrying development given the importance of tourism on the Fanad Peninsula.

