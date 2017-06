The numbers awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital have almost doubled today, with 21 patients awaiting in-patient beds, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s an overall increase of 10 from yesterday’s figure

Nationally. there were 304 patients awaiting admission at hospitals across the country this morning according to the INMO, with two hospitals, Limerick and Mullingar the most overcrowded with 28 each.