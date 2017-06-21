logo



Speed awareness campaign launched in Liscooley

21 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

A speed awareness campaign has been launched in Liscooley to remind motorists of the village’s 50kph speed limit.

The event was co-ordinated by the DRSWG, An Gardai Siochana and with the support of local residents and children from Donaghmore NS.

The aim of the event was to highlight to all road users just how much damage can be done when road safety messages and speed limits are ignored.

Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says “Someone could be seriously injured or killed if motorist’s behaviour does not change and I would appeal to motorists to pay closer attention to the 50kph speed limit in Liscooley.

Speed limits are in place for a reason.

Drivers should not use these limits as targets, as there are always other factors to consider, including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected; even driving within the speed limit in certain circumstances can be too fast.”

