Palestinian flag being raised today at Dungloe Council Offices

The Palestinian flag is to be raised at the Glenties Municipal District office in Dungloe later today.

It will be raised by the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, with the event getting underway at 1pm.

The raising of the flag is being described as a mark of solidarity with the Palestinian people who are living under Israeli occupation. Similar demonstrations have already taken place in Sligo in Dublin.

Chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is the right thing to do…………..