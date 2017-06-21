Killybegs Coastguard rescue two kayakers off Donegal Coast

The Killybegs Coastguards were called out to Fintra beach last night to rescue two kayakers.

The alarm was raised after two girls had been out for over an hour but failed to return to shore.

They were located and escorted back to shore by the Killybegs Coastguard.

Neither of them were wearing a life jacket and had to be provided with one by rescue services.

Bundoran Lifeboat Station, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Malin head all assisted in the search and rescue.

Shane McCrudden from Killybegs Coastguard has been outlining what happened and is reminding everyone using the waters to be vigilant: