Dylan back to winning ways in Ballybrittas

21 Jun 2017
Athea Jade gallops to victory under Dylan Browne-McMonagle on Sunday in Ballybrittas.

After a lengthy early season lay-off, Dylan Browne-McMonagle made a winning return to the action at Ballybrittas at the weekend.

The 14-year-old Letterkenny jockey, who was sidelined because of a dislocated following a fall at Porthall in mid May, guided the ever-consistent Athea Jade to victory in the mile and a quarter open at the Laois venue.

Dylan will be back in the saddle on home turf this weekend at the Big Isle, Manorcunningham, with six races down for Saturday and eight on Sunday. He has some promising mounts and all going to plan, he will be among the winners at one of the longest established events on the local calendar.

The white flag will be raised on Saturday for the first time at 5 pm, while the first runners on Sunday will face the starter at 2.30 pm.
Some of the memorial races will be held in memory of the following locals who were to the fore in the the flapping circuit over the years – Declan Holian, Hugo Browne, Richie Barron, Elizabeth Connolly, Brian Ferry, Christina Geaney, Hugh McGuigan, Ciaran Gildea, Tom McLaughlin and Dougie Thompson.

