Cope calls for return of LIS programme

21 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

A Donegal TD is claiming that that no government department is taking responsibility for Local Improvement Schemes, and as a result, there has been no LIS funding since Fine Gael became the main government party in 2011.

Pat the Cope Gallagher says Michael Ring, the new Minister for Rural and Community Affairs, is refusing to allocate money under the CLÁR programme for the repair and upkeep of non-county access roads, which were formally funded through the LIS funding programme.

Deputy Gallagher claims Minister Ring and Minister for Transport Shane Ross are continuing to shirk responsibility for this issue – each claiming that it falls under the remit of the other…….

