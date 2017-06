There’s been a slight rise in the numbers awaiting admission at LUH this morning, with 11 patients awaiting in-patient beds, four of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Thats up on yesterday’s figure of eight.

Nationally. there were 303 patients awaiting admission at hospitals across the country this morning according to the INMO, with three hospitals, Limerick, Mullingar and Wexford the most overcrowded with 24 each.