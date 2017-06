A Donegal Deputy says the Government is still not doing enough to support jobs in the border region.

The comments come following the release of CSO data on employment from Census 2016, which Deputy Charlie McConalogue says highlights 6 “unemployment blackspots” across Donegal.

The figures have revealed that unemployment levels in areas like Letterkenny, Raphoe and Gortahork vary from 27% to 35%.

Deputy McConalogue says it’s a worrying situation: