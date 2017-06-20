logo



‘Rocky’ director John G. Avildsen has passed away, aged 81

20 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Rocky director John G. Avildsen has passed away, aged 81. 

Avildsen’s directing career saw a real boost in 1973 when his feature Save the Tiger saw Jack Lemmon win an Oscar for Best Actor. It was from there that he was able to move on to work with writer/star Sylvester Stallone on Rocky which of course would go on to be one of the best loved films of all time.

As well as winning the Oscar for Best Film (beating out the likes of Taxi Driver and Network), Avildsen was also awarded the Best Director Oscar in 1976.

He would go on to bring another classic underdog story to life with the Karate Kid, directing all three installments starring Ralph Macchio. He returned to the Rocky franchise in 1990 with Rocky V.

“I owe just about everything to John Avildsen,” Stallone said in a statement. “His directing, his passion, his toughness and his heart – a great heart – is what made Rocky the film it became. He changed my life and I will be forever indebted to him. Nobody could have done it better than my friend John Avildsen. I will miss him.”

via Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

‘Rocky’ director John G. Avildsen has passed away, aged 81

0
Rocky director John G. Avildsen has passed away, aged 81.  Avildsen’s directing career saw a real boost in 1973 when his feature Save the Tiger saw Jack Lemmon win an Oscar f[...]
20 Jun 2017

Adele visited Chelsea Fire Station ‘for a cup of tea and a cuddle’ after Grenfell Tower fire

0
Yesterday Adele made a surprise visit to some of the firefighters who helped put out the Grenfell Tower blaze and the photos taken could not be more Adele. The 29-year-old visited [...]
20 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
19 Jun 2017

Jack Black says Jumanji sequel will feature tribute to Robin Williams

0
When news of a Jumanji sequel (which has since been titled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) to the 1995 cult classic first came out, no one knew if it would be possible to give the [...]
19 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Friday’s show

0
Listen back to Friday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
16 Jun 2017

The latest trend is #SquatYourDog and everyone is loving it

0
Never again will you have to wave goodbye to the sad look on your pooch’s face as you head out to the gym – now he/she can join you in your exercise routine. #dogsquat aka #SquatYo[...]
16 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit