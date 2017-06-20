New Omagh Hospital officially opening today

Today sees the official opening of the new Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, with the final patients being transferred from the old Tyrone County Hospital today.

It’s the final step in a process which began almost 15 years ago when it was announced that acute services were being transferred from Tyrone County Hospital to the new Erne Hospital outsiee Enniskillen.

The new complex incorporates primary, secondary and community services on the one site, with 17 different specialities on the site.

They include GP’s, urgent care, cardiac assessment, renal services, paediatrics and 40 individual en suite wards.

In the early 2000s, there was a major campaign in protest at the transfer of acute services, and West Tyrone MLA Declan Mc Aleer believes that campaign played a large part in securing the new facility.

He says people will remember the old Tyrone County Hospital with fondness…….