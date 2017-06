Islanders in Donegal are being assured that they are not being excluded from significant funding under the minor works programme.

So far, over €820,000 has been allocated in respect of applications from the county councils in Cork, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Gaeltacht and Islands Minister Joe McHugh says an application from Donegal County Council is being examined, and funding will be announced in due course.

He says there’s no question of Donegal’s islands being excluded.