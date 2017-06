Donegal v Longford details confirmed

The GAA have confirmed the details for the Round 2A Qualifiers.

Donegal were drawn at home to Longford in Monday’s draw and the tie has been fixed for MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday 1st July.

The game will throw in at 5pm.

01.07.2017 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 2A

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 17:00 Dún na nGall v An Longfort

Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar 17:00 Maigh Eo v Doire

Páirc Tailteann, Navan 18:00 An Mhí v Sligeach

01-02.07.2017 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 2A O’Moore Park, Portlaoise TBC Laois v An Clár