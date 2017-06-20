logo



DACC welcome LUH appointment, but say campaign for permanency must continue

20 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Donegal Action for Cancer Care is welcoming confirmation that a second Breast Surgeon will begin work at Letterkenny University Hospital on July 24th.

The Saolta Hospital Group is also setting up a working group comprising representatives of LUH, Saolta Group and the Western Health & Social Care Trust to progress plans to develop a long term cross-border linkage in breast services.

At present, this is a locum appointment, with Saolta saying the hope is that the National Cancer Control Programme will make the post permanent in the future.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes says after an eight year campaign, that must now be the priority…….

