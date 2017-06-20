Council remind people of deadline to apply for LA 21 funding

Donegal County Council is reminding people that there’s still time to apply for funding from the Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership funding.

The funding is for those who may have a project or initiative that could help to increase awareness of environmental issues locally, or that could help a community to become more sustainable.

The Fund promotes sustainable development by assisting small scale, non-profit environmental projects at local level.

Projects should focus on environmental awareness and actions which complement national environmental policies such as those on waste, biodiversity, water conservation and climate change.

A wide variety of projects and schemes have been supported under the Fund in previous years, including community gardens and allotments, compost schemes, rainwater harvesting, biodiversity projects, waste reduction initiatives, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions.

Applications should be made directly to Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer, Donegal County Council no later than 5pm this Friday.

Further information is available online at www.dccae.gov.ie