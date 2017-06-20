Council and rowing club cooperate to maximise business gain from National Rowing Championships

With the All Ireland Rowing Championships being held in Ballyshannon for the second year in a row, Donegal County Council has joined forces with the Donegal Bay Rowing Club to produce wristbands for visitors to the event that will allow them to access exclusive special offers from local businesses.

The event takes place at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon from August 18th to August 20th.

Seamus Maguire is Chairperson of the Donegal Bay Rowing Club.

He says it’s estimated last year’s event brought over a million euro into the local economy, and he expects this year’s event will be even bigger………….

Pic – Joy Harron of Donegal Tourism presenting wristbands to Seamus Maguire of DBRC