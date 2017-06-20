logo



Concern in Boston’s Irish community as undocumented Donegal man is arrested

20 Jun 2017
by News Highland

A prominent member of the Irish community in Boston who has been living illegally in the US for over 16 years has been arrested and is awaiting deportation.

The Irish Times is reporting today that the arrest and impending deportation of 38 year old John Cunningham, a former Chairperson of the Boston Northeast GAA, has led to fears of a crackdown under the Trump administration.

Mr Cunningham, a native of Glencolmcille featured in a RTÉ Prime Time programme broadcast in March in which he talked about living as an undocumented individual in the country.

A spokesperson for I.C.E., US Immigration and Control Enforcement told The Irish Times that Mr Cunningham “entered the country lawfully under the visa waiver programme but failed to depart in compliance with the terms of his visit.”

The spokesperson confirmed Mr Cunningham is currently in custody, pending removal from the United States. He added Visa waiver programme participants waive their rights to a hearing before an immigration judge and are subject to mandatory detention.

The paper says locals within the Irish community in Boston fear that Mr Cunningham’s arrest and detention marks an increase in enforcement activity by US immigrants officers acting under the Trump administration’s direction to increase detentions of undocumented immigrants.

This is backed up by a story on the I.C.E. website, which reports a 38% increase in immigration arrests, in line with President Trump’s policy.

Full article – https://www.ice.gov/features/100-days

More News

Six “unemployment blackspots” in Donegal according to Census 2016

0
  A Donegal Deputy says the Government is still not doing enough to support jobs in the border region. The comments come following the release of CSO data on employment from C[...]
20 Jun 2017

Mc Hugh says island funding applications are being considered

0
Islanders in Donegal are being assured that they are not being excluded from significant funding under the minor works programme. So far, over €820,000 has been allocated in respec[...]
20 Jun 2017

New Omagh Hospital officially opening today

0
Today sees the official opening of the new Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, with the final patients being transferred from the old Tyrone County Hospital today. It’s [...]
20 Jun 2017

Concern in Boston’s Irish community as undocumented Donegal man is arrested

0
A prominent member of the Irish community in Boston who has been living illegally in the US for over 16 years has been arrested and is awaiting deportation. The Irish Times is repo[...]
20 Jun 2017

DACC welcome LUH appointment, but say campaign for permanency must continue

0
Donegal Action for Cancer Care is welcoming confirmation that a second Breast Surgeon will begin work at Letterkenny University Hospital on July 24th. The Saolta Hospital Group is [...]
20 Jun 2017

Campaign for public toilets on Donegal’s islands, piers and harbours

0
There are calls for a coordinated programme to build public toilets on Donegal’s islands and on piers and harbours on the West Donegal coast. It follows confirmation from Don[...]
20 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit