Campaign for public toilets on Donegal’s islands, piers and harbours

There are calls for a coordinated programme to build public toilets on Donegal’s islands and on piers and harbours on the West Donegal coast.

It follows confirmation from Donegal County Council that it will provide portaloos on Gola Island for the summer season this year, after a similar initiative last year was deemed worthwhile.

The announcement has been welcomed by Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, the Chair of the Glenties Municipal District, but he says what’s really needed is a long term solution for locals and visitors

