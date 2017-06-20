logo



Campaign for public toilets on Donegal’s islands, piers and harbours

20 Jun 2017
by News Highland

There are calls for a coordinated programme to build public toilets on Donegal’s islands and on piers and harbours on the West Donegal coast.

It follows confirmation from Donegal County Council that it will provide portaloos on Gola Island for the summer season this year, after a similar initiative last year was deemed worthwhile.

The announcement has been welcomed by Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, the Chair of the Glenties Municipal District, but he says what’s really needed is a long term solution for locals and visitors
alike………..

More News

Six “unemployment blackspots” in Donegal according to Census 2016

0
  A Donegal Deputy says the Government is still not doing enough to support jobs in the border region. The comments come following the release of CSO data on employment from C[...]
20 Jun 2017

Mc Hugh says island funding applications are being considered

0
Islanders in Donegal are being assured that they are not being excluded from significant funding under the minor works programme. So far, over €820,000 has been allocated in respec[...]
20 Jun 2017

New Omagh Hospital officially opening today

0
Today sees the official opening of the new Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, with the final patients being transferred from the old Tyrone County Hospital today. It’s [...]
20 Jun 2017

Concern in Boston’s Irish community as undocumented Donegal man is arrested

0
A prominent member of the Irish community in Boston who has been living illegally in the US for over 16 years has been arrested and is awaiting deportation. The Irish Times is repo[...]
20 Jun 2017

DACC welcome LUH appointment, but say campaign for permanency must continue

0
Donegal Action for Cancer Care is welcoming confirmation that a second Breast Surgeon will begin work at Letterkenny University Hospital on July 24th. The Saolta Hospital Group is [...]
20 Jun 2017

Campaign for public toilets on Donegal’s islands, piers and harbours

0
There are calls for a coordinated programme to build public toilets on Donegal’s islands and on piers and harbours on the West Donegal coast. It follows confirmation from Don[...]
20 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit