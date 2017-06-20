Breaking: Fire service tackle blaze beside Letterkenny Shopping Centre

The fire service have brought a significant fire under control in Letterkenny.

The blaze, which broke out earlier this afternoon, is understood to have been confined to an area beside Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire a short time ago however its not yet known what caused the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Local Councillor Gerry McMonagle was working in offices nearby when the fire broke out and has been praising the speedy response of the fire service: