Adele visited Chelsea Fire Station ‘for a cup of tea and a cuddle’ after Grenfell Tower fire

20 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Yesterday Adele made a surprise visit to some of the firefighters who helped put out the Grenfell Tower blaze and the photos taken could not be more Adele.

The 29-year-old visited Chelsea Fire Station yesterday and one of the firefighters, Rob Petty, shared photos of her visit on Facebook alongside the caption: “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle. X”

And of course, one photo was pure Adele in her natural state. You can almost hear her cackle through your screen.

Adele previously visited Grenfell Tower during a vigil to show her support for those affected by the fire.

via Entertainment.ie

