Kilmacrennans Richard Kerr had another successful weekend at round 4 of the British superbike championships at knockhill Scotland at the weekend. Richard had a great 2nd place Finish in Race one just over two seconds off the leader at the end of the 16 lapper.

Richard lined up on row two for the second race and after a great 4 way battle for ,2nd place ended the 22 lapper in 5th,the race was won by Jake archer who also was the winner if the first race. Richard would like to thank all his sponsors for their continued support and the team now Move on to round 5 of the championship in snetterton in two weeks time.