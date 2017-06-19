logo



Richard Kerr

19 Jun 2017
by admin

Kilmacrennans Richard Kerr had another successful weekend at round 4 of the British superbike championships at knockhill Scotland at the weekend. Richard had a great 2nd place  Finish in Race one just over two seconds off the leader at the end of the 16 lapper.
Richard lined up on row two for the second race and after a great 4 way battle for ,2nd place ended the 22 lapper in 5th,the race was won by Jake archer who also was the winner if the first race. Richard would like to thank all his sponsors for their continued support and the team now Move on to round 5 of the championship in snetterton in two weeks time.

More Sport

Richard Kerr

0
Kilmacrennans Richard Kerr had another successful weekend at round 4 of the British superbike championships at knockhill Scotland at the weekend. Richard had a great 2nd place  Fin[...]
19 Jun 2017

English through to World Championships in London

0
Athletics: Mark English booked his place at the World Championship in London with a good run in the Diamond League in Stockholm. English ran a time of 1.45.42 to finish second behi[...]
19 Jun 2017

Derry face FC Midtjylland in Europa League first qualifying round

0
Derry City face Denmark’s FC Midtjylland away from home in the first leg. They defeated Manchester United in the first leg of last year’s round of 32 games. Shamrock Rovers will ta[...]
19 Jun 2017

Donegal International and National Rally winners join Shaun Doherty

0
International Category back to back winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett were with National Category first time winners Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh on the Shaun Doherty show on[...]
19 Jun 2017

Derry City will know their European opponents today

0
  The draw for the Europa League first qualifying round takes place at noon today. In all, 100 sides enter  at this stage, Derry City will be one of the Irish sides in the dra[...]
19 Jun 2017

GAA: Donegal will face Longford in Round 2A of the All Ireland Football Championship Qualifiers

0
  Donegal have been drawn at home to face Longford in Round 2A of the qualifiers in this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship. Derry must travel to play Mayo. The ot[...]
19 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit