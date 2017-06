Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city on Tuesday last.

Police are particularly interested to speak with anyone who saw a grey/ silver Volkswagen Passat in the area during the hours of 3pm-4:30pm.

A sum of money, a handbag and personal items were stolen after entry was gained to the property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.