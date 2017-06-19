logo



May says trade deal is the best way to avoid a hard border

19 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Theresa May says she’ll do her best to avoid a hard border through Ireland – but it will require the UK to have a trade deal with the EU.

The British Prime Minister’s comments came as she met Leo Varadkar at Downing Street for talks on Brexit and its impact on Ireland.

The EU’s negotiating platform would mean there can be no talks on free trade with the UK until after progress is made on areas like citizens’ rights.

But Theresa May this evening said a full and comprehensive trade deal between Britain and the EU was the best way to avoid major hindrances at the border………………

More News

May says trade deal is the best way to avoid a hard border

0
Theresa May says she’ll do her best to avoid a hard border through Ireland – but it will require the UK to have a trade deal with the EU. The British Prime MinisterR[...]
19 Jun 2017

Saolta confirms appointment of second breast surgeon

0
The Saolta Hospital Group says it has completed the process of appointing a second Breast Surgeon for Letterkenny University Hospital, with the person appointed set to begin workin[...]
19 Jun 2017

Man sentenced to 12 years for rape of Donegal woman at gaming convention

0
A 28-year-old man from Tallaght in Dublin has been jailed for twelve years for raping a Donegal woman at a gaming convention. Keith Hearne admitted raping Dominique Meehan after lo[...]
19 Jun 2017

WRC opens new office in Sligo and promises satellite service in Donegal

0
The first full Workplace Relations Commission Office outside Dublin has opened today in Sligo. Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh, who officiated at the opening, described it as a ve[...]
19 Jun 2017

PSNI appeal for information following burglary in Derry

0
Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city on Tuesday last. Police are particularly interested to speak [...]
19 Jun 2017

90 arrests made over rally weekend

0
90 people were arrested in Donegal during rally weekend, up significantly from last years figure. Inspector Michael Harrison, confirmed that 25 people were arrested for drink- driv[...]
19 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit