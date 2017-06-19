logo



Last month’s trolley and ward watch figures reveal record levels of overcrowding

19 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Last month’s trolley and ward watch figures have confirmed record levels of overcrowding.

Figures from the INMO show 8154 patients were on trolleys during May, a 23% increase on last year’s figure.

Letterkenny University Hospital recorded 507 patients were on trolleys, the highest figure for the month of May in over a decade.

Liam Doran, General Secretary of INMO says with Donegal’s high level of acute and long-term bed closures due to nursing shortages, the hospital is being put under massive strain:

