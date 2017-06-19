Ibec publishes report ahead of Brexit negotiations beginning today

Leo Varadkar is in London today for his first meeting as Taoiseach with the British Prime Minister.
It comes on the day the UK begins formal negotiations to leave the EU.
The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will hold talks in Brussels – with the Northern Ireland border set to feature on the agenda.
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer yesterday said the UK will definitely be leaving both the EU single market and the customs union.
Ahead of meetings today, Ibec has published a new report, ‘Brexit: Challenges with solution’ details a set of proposals to progress EU-UK negotiations in a bid to limit the negative impact of Brexit on Irish businesses and the wider community.
The report sets out five principles which Ibec believe should inform the approach to Brexit negotiations.
Ibec CEO Danny McCoy says any deal must recognise the unique economic and political challenges for Ireland and include a range of specific measures to address these.
The report recommends an agreement of trade and customs in Ireland should be set out during talks as well as a new EU-UK regulatory co-operation framework required to support close co-operation and minimise regulatory divergence.
The report additionally recommends a common Travel area and all island economy be maintained along with a temporary EU state aid framework to support companies through any adjustment period.