Donegal International and National Rally winners join Shaun Doherty

International Category back to back winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett were with National Category first time winners Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh on the Shaun Doherty show on Monday morning following a great weekend’s rallying.

They spoke about the weekend as a whole, about the race and they also thanked everyone who came out to support them, everyone who organised the rally, and everyone who helped the rally run as it did.

Manus Kelly was up first when Shaun asked him how he felt about it all…